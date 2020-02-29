Hopelands Gardens has a new designation.
Hopelands Gardens has been named an American Camellia Trail by the American Camellia Society. It is one of nine gardens in South Carolina and one of 55 nationally to be named to the American Camellia Trail.
The American Camellia Society project is a partnership of public gardens with notable camellia collections. Gardens must have at least 50 different camellia varieties. Hopelands Gardens is unique in that the collection includes more than 12 camellia species in addition to the collection of Camellia japonica and sasanqua species.
The area outside the Dollhouse is dedicated to Camellia japonicas that were registered in Aiken County.
Charlotte Wiedenman, vice-president of The Friends of Hopelands and Rye Patch, submitted the application on behalf of the gardens.
Bob McCartney, president of Woodlanders Nursery, planted the camellia species garden in the early 2000s and Lee Poe, a long time member of the Aiken Camellia Society, propagated and planted many of the camellias in Hopelands Gardens after it was acquired by the city in 1970.
The Aiken Camellia Society meets September through April at 7 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at at St John's United Methodist Church.