George Funeral Home owner Cody Anderson said 2020 is a year to celebrate.
“I am very excited to bring George Funeral Home, one of the oldest funeral homes in South Carolina, into its second century of service,” Anderson said. “George was founded in 1920 on the principles of service, experience and excellent aftercare, and we are just as committed to those principles today – 100 years later.
George Funeral Home was founded by D.M. George, who worked for Powell Hardware on Laurens Street in downtown Aiken. In addition to hardware items, the store sold coffins and tombstones. Jason and Isaiah George invented a process for making artificial stone grave markers out of cement. To capitalize on this knowledge and experience, D.M. left his family, sometime around 1913-14, to attend the Cincinnati School of Embalming. Upon return he purchased a house on Richland Avenue and was issued South Carolina License No. 4, establishing George Funeral Home as one of the first in the state.
In 1948, the Georges outgrew the Richland Avenue location and purchased “Deodora,” a winter colony estate located at 211 Park Ave. Owned by the George family until the early 1980s, the business was inherited by long-time employee Joseph McClellan. Upon McClellan’s retirement, the business was acquired by Ray and Alicia Visotski and later by Florida-based Foundation Partners Group in 2011. After several years, FPG leadership and Anderson, a lifelong Aiken County resident and long-time George employee, saw the opportunity to return the business to local ownership. In 2018, Anderson became the fourth individual owner of the historic funeral home.
“George Funeral Home is a remarkable Aiken institution that has been created here in Aiken, one that gives comfort and beauty of memory to an inevitable experience,” Anderson said. “We do all that is humanly possible to comfort those who are left, and to ensure memories that will be invaluable as time goes on. Our beautiful home-like atmosphere provides a sense of rest, comfort and yes, cheer. At George, our promise has been for 100 years to accommodate individual and family needs and to facilitate meaningful ways for families and friends to grieve their loss and celebrate the lives of their loved ones.”