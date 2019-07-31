Aiken's first craft festival "by kids, for kids" will take place this weekend.
The first Jr. Makin' in Aiken festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Magnolia Salon and Boutique on Dougherty Road. The festival will feature crafts made and sold by children ages 6 to 17.
The event's creator, LeaAnn Lavender, said the name was not meant to imitate Aiken's largest annual craft fair, Aiken's Makin' – it just worked out that way.
"I wanted to do something fun for kids," Lavender said. "I was talking with my sister Lori Mastromonico, and she suggested maybe having all of the vendors be kids. It will give them something to do this summer. So I put it out there, and the response was overwhelming."
Lavender said she had to cut the number of vendors off at 17 because so many kids started signing up. She already has a waitlist for next year.
The children will be selling art, pet treats, baked goods, jewelry and more.
There will also be a "dog kissing booth" and face painting.
Cash is preferred at the festival.
"It is a festival for kids, by kids," Lavender said. "They have been working hard, and we are all looking forward to the event."
The first Jr. Makin' in Aiken will be held at 948 Dougherty Road. The event is sponsored by Magnolia Salon and Boutique. Aiken Ice Cream donated ice cream for the event.