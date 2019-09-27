Muffins, juice, coffee and lots of love sat between preschoolers and their grandparents Friday at Aiken's First Baptist Church's Grandparents Day.
The preschool kids enjoyed some one-on-one time with their grandparents and gave them a special gift, a poem about grandparents and a handprint from each student. The kids also got the chance to draw pictures of their grandparents.
One preschool student, Sophia Phillips, got a little surprise on Friday. Her grandpa Jimmy Pillow, or "Opa" as she calls him, lives in Florida but is working in Georgia, so he got the chance to come to Aiken and see Sophia.
Pillow said it was a big surprise for Sophia. "Living eight hours away, I don't see her near as often as I'd like to," he said.
Peggy Price, who was spending time with her granddaughter Kennedy Cunning, said an event like Friday's is all about making memories and spending time together.
"It acknowledges grandparents, and it in itself is special," Price said.
Price listed some of the special things about being a grandparent, stating there's no comparison between raising your own kids and seeing your grandkids.
She said grandchildren are "wonderful" and said it's great to see them grow and change and see a little of your own kids in them.
"You have more patience with your grandchildren," she said, "and you can send them home."