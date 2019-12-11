The Friends of the Gaston Livery Stable spent Dec. 7 decorating the barn for the Christmas at the Barn event.
The event will be from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, and will feature a carriage decorating contest, refreshments from Neigh Gourmet Catering and musical performances by the AAA Home School Band and M'Aiken Music. Santa and Mrs. Claus also will be on hand for photographs.
Several local nonprofit groups are participating in the carriage decorating contest. They have decorated vintage carriages and visitors will be able to vote for their favorites with their donations for the People's Choice Award, while celebrity judges will choose their favorite.
Christmas at the Barn is an opportunity to see a piece of Aiken's history decked out for the holidays. The Gaston Livery Stable is one of the few remaining brick barns in the state and the only one in the country known to have an operational carriage lift, according to a press release.
The event is free and open to the public. Donations are appreciated.
The Gaston Livery Stable is at 1315 Richland Ave. E.
Parking will be available only at the Aiken County Department of Social Services Building, 1410 Park Ave. S.E.