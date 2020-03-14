The 2020 Aiken’s Choice contest features more categories this year, and nominations are now being accepted online.
The annual readers’ choice online contest is a great way to recognize and support Aiken County’s favorite places, people and businesses.
The nominations phase of the contest began Monday, March 9, and will end Tuesday, March 31.
Participants can make nominations once daily during the month of March or complete a nomination form printed in the Aiken Standard, North Augusta Star and Aiken Standard Plus.
Participants can submit nominations online at aikenstandard.com/aikenschoice2020 and can vote once per day in each category.
The top five vote getters during the nominations phase in each of the 185 categories will advance to the final voting phase. Voting on the final ballot starts April 6-30.
Aiken Standard staff added new categories this year after breaking out the medical division in a separate Aiken’s Choice Top Docs contest earlier this year.
Among the new categories on this year’s Aiken's Choice ballot are Farm-to-Table Restaurant, Cocktail Menu, Alarm/Security Company, Mortgage Company, Manicurist/Pedicurist, Local Park and Dog Park.
"Last year, we had more than 250,000 nominations and votes cast in the Aiken's Choice contest. This is proof that our audience is a powerful force in Aiken. We reach people in print and online," said Diane Daniell, Aiken Standard advertising sales and marketing manager. "Aiken’s Choice is by far the longest running contesting event we do, and it is something everyone looks forward to year after year."
Aiken’s Choice features 185 categories in nine main groupings which include Aiken’s Favorites, Automotive, Entertainment, Food & Drink, Pets, Professional Services, Real Estate, Recreation and Shopping.
The majority of the nominating and voting for Aiken’s Choice will take place online. A printed nomination form was published in the Aiken Standard on March 13. Residents can request a print nomination ballot by calling the Aiken Standard at 803-648-2311 or by stopping by the Business Office at 326 Rutland Drive between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
After the nominations are tallied, the top five vote getters in each category will be printed on the final voting ballot and published in the Aiken Standard and in the North Augusta Star in April.
Winners and finalists will be recognized at a celebration ceremony on June 30.
To vote, visit aikenstandard.com/aikenschoice2020.
For FAQ about Aiken’s Choice, visit http://www.aikenstandard.com/app/AikensChoiceToolkit.