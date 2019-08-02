Aiken resident Anne Campbell was in the crowd Friday when the National Museum of Race welcomed 16 new members into its Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York.
“I really didn’t know what to expect, but I was so embraced by everyone,” said Campbell during a telephone interview after the ceremony, which was held at the Fasig-Tipton Co.’s Humphrey S. Finney Pavilion.
Campbell is the widow of Dogwood Stable founder and thoroughbred racing industry legend Cot Campbell, who was inducted last year into the Hall of Fame in the Pillars of the Turf category.
He died several months later at the age of 91.
When Cot was alive, the couple regularly traveled to upstate New York in the summer to attend the thoroughbred races at Saratoga Race Course and related social events.
This year, Anne returned there to enjoy the festivities with other members of her family.
During Friday’s Hall of Fame ceremony, Anne said people mentioned Cot a couple of times. She also had the opportunity to reconnect with friends in the Sport of Kings.
Craig Perret, a former jockey who was a 2019 inductee, “said at the end of his remarks, ‘Mrs. Campbell, I just want to thank you and your family so much for what you have done to get me in (the Hall of Fame),’” Anne said. “It was so sweet.
“Cot was Craig’s greatest champion,” she continued. “He had a lot of years of heavy trouble, and Cot kept supporting him.”
Anne also had a chance to talk to and congratulate Richard L. “Dick” Duchossois, a 2019 inductee in the Pillars of the Turf category for his involvement in the management and ownership of Arlington International Racecourse in Illinois.
“Dick Duchossois has been a personal friend for a such a long time, and I have the greatest admiration for him,” Anne said.
Duchossois, 97, is the father of the late Aiken horseman Bruce Duchossois, for whom the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field is named.
“Bruce’s Field is so great,” Anne said. “He (Dick Duchossois) was so proud when I mentioned it today.”
Bruce Duchossois was inducted into the National Show Hunter Hall of Fame in May 2014. He died in July of that year.