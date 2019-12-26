According to the National Health Expenditure Report, American households spent more than $1 trillion on healthcare in 2018. Included in that staggering amount were individual insurance policies and Medicare.
In an effort to keep the community informed about available resources that provide affordable health care plans, the Aiken S.C. Chapter of the Links Inc. partnered with S.C. Thrive and hosted The Links Day of Community Health Forum at the Newberry County Council on Aging.
The forum began with Lavern Tobias Byrd, who gave all ticket-holders a chance to win door prizes. Afterward, Marlenia Maria Murray rendered an invocation followed by Rosemary Brooks English’s words of welcome to all in attendance.
Newberry Mayor Foster Senn then welcomed all visitors to Newberry with a brief description of the city’s accomplishments and plans for the future.
Getting accurate information about available health care resources is the key to choosing the best plans at the most affordable prices.
Brenda Blackstock, an S.C. Thrive representative, explained how her organization addresses South Carolinians’ needs through programs such as SNAP, Medicare and Medicaid.
Blackstock presented available resources that will help cover the cost of prescription drugs and Medicare premiums.
Tasha McClendon provided brochures, leaflets and other items at the S.C. Thrive information booth.
Jay Teodorovici, a BlueCross BlueShield representative, explained the different parts of Medicare and talked about the opportunities to save money through multiple plans offered by BlueCross BlueShield.
Marcie Barno managed the BlueCross BlueShield booth.
Carolyn Thompson from AARP, a national partner with The Links Inc., provided informational booklets, including an alert handbook to help seniors fight identity theft and investment fraud.
Gregory Sasine, a representative of Allwell from Affordable Total Care, displayed other less costly options and plans to supplement Medicare coverage.
The forum ended in the same way that it began with drawings for door prizes.