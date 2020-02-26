The Aiken Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously against permitting a 43-unit multi-family senior housing development to located on the west side of Trail Ridge Road in the General Business Zone .
The Tuesday night vote was 6-0, with board member Karen Daly recusing herself.
The board, after failing to vote on continuing the conversation on the complex, voted against the request because the proposal did not meeting some of the 11 established criteria.
About 20 Aiken residents came forward to comment on the proposed complex's location to nearby properties as well as the developer's, Woda Cooper Companies, F-rating on the Better Business Bureau website.
Yuval Greenshtein, a representative for Woda Cooper Companies, said this rating stemmed from the "adding up" of complaints from the clientele at the "350 plus developments and (14,000) units."
"It really depends on the type of client you deal with," Greenshtein said. "Sometimes they add up."
Lance Paulick, director for construction also representing Woda Cooper Companies, said during the meeting that the issues were "unresolved complaints from tenants."
Section 8 confusion
A resounding concern among several of those who commented was the issue of the complex being a form of Section 8 housing.
Woda Cooper Companies lists on its online programs that it offers "contract-based Section 8 housing assistance."
Greenshtein said Section 8 is "an option," and that if a probable tenant brought forth a Section 8 voucher, they would not be turned down.
Tenants would have had to qualify for the low-income tax credit program to live in the development, Greenshtein said.
The type of housing is specified as "Section 42," which differentiates from Section 8 as the tenants are not provided government assistance.
The submitted conceptual site plan by Woda Cooper Companies depicts a two-and-a-half story structure of one- to two-bedroom units for seniors age 55 and older on a 3-acre parcel in the area. The plan additionally called for an elevator.
Greenshtein was unable to specify if the qualified 55 or older tenants would be allowed dependents or children.
Paulick added later that answer is "still unresolved."
A 'tight space'
Additional worries brought up by residents included the impact another housing unit would have on the existing nearby complexes and single-family residences.
The proposed site is directly across from Trotters Run Apartment Homes, a three-story multi-family building, which resident Deri Wills said was already "too tight a space" to add the 43-unit complex and its specified parking spots.
"I don't think (57) parking spots will be enough," Wills said. "They'll be coming back wanting more. Longterm, knowing apartments, in 20 years it'll be falling apart, and then what will we do with that?"
Board member Brendan Doherty voted not to pass the request based on a "high-density issue."
The area surrounding the proposed senior housing complex consists of three neighborhoods: Laurelwood, Surrey Woods and Houndslake North, with about 300 apartment units near the proposed site, Doherty said.
"This is upwards to 100 more people crammed into less than 3 acres right in between those three neighborhoods," Doherty said.
Paulick said his company had not spoken with the surrounding homeowners associations about the impact the proposed complex would have on those neighborhoods.
Member John Brecht said the request did not meet with certain aspects of the board's Special Exception criteria.
He also said the complex did not meet the criteria for traffic or parking issues, and criteria for hazardous or disturbing land use due to noises.
An additional issue regarding the stormwater drainage problem in the neighborhood was brought up by resident Adam Keller who lives directly behind the proposed property.
Keller said he has been reaching out to the city since 2009 in an effort to resolve the issue but has yet to receive results.
Board member Judy Turner later voted to deny the proposal based on this issue as well as the criteria in which the complex would adversely affect the development of the general neighborhood or of the district.