Believe it or not, all that screaming and loud honking Saturday didn't come from drivers along Whiskey Road.
Rather, it was from the excited kids and massive machines gathered at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center for the 17th annual Touch-A-Truck event. The free festival is hosted by the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
From 9 a.m. until noon, children of all ages – parents and caregivers, too – had the chance to look at, explore and, most importantly, climb on the area's largest trucks, emergency vehicles, farm equipment and more. A couple of horses even made an appearance.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office were well represented. Public Safety's ladder truck and the Sheriff's Office's K-9s were some of the biggest hits. Other kids were drawn to the sprawling video game trailer and the heavy-duty tractors.
Jaxton Gover, 2 and 1/2 years old, was brought to Touch-A-Truck because, as his mother put it, he absolutely "loves trucks."
"He's all about trucks right now," Kristin Gover said.
Tim Behling, a recreation program coordinator with the city, said that's what it's all about: giving kids the opportunity to "play with the big toys."
About 500 people had shown up Saturday morning for the event, which last year was held at Generations Park.
"It's always a big showing," Behling said.
Touch-A-Truck closed Saturday with a water park-style spray down using the Public Safety fire trucks.