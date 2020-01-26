The annual "State of the City" address Monday will include award presentations, an update on Aiken's growth and more.
In his address, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon also will discuss the 70th anniversary of the Savannah River Site.
Last year's address included the mayor's list of things to do and projects in the works, where three major redevelopments were discussed: the Aiken Mall, Hotel Aiken and the old Aiken County Hospital property.
Since the 2019 address, WTC Investments LLC, the previous potential buyer, has ended its agreement with Aiken County to purchase the old Aiken County Hospital property.
Additionally, the Aiken Mall remains mostly unchanged since its $3 million purchase from Southeastern Development Associates in 2016. The only stores still open on the property are Belk and Books-A-Million.
The renovation and expansion project for Hotel Aiken is still ongoing.
The State of the City address will be held at the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts beginning at 6 p.m.