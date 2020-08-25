Aiken area Rotary clubs have provided food bags to over 100 families in Guatemala who lost their income due to COVID-19. The food bags include staples such as beans, rice and corn and will feed each family of six for 15 days. A month of food will be supplied in two distributions. The families’ normal source of income is from scavenging at the Guatemala City landfill. The landfill has been closed to scavenging to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It is the largest landfill in Central America and 60,000 people live around the landfill supporting themselves by scavenging, recycling and selling recovered items. The work is difficult and dangerous with the possibility of mudslides, fires and toxic waste.
Rotary Club of Aiken President Ellen Priest, Aiken Sunrise President Tom Williams, North Augusta President Brett McNeill, Batesburg-Leesville President Teddy Luckadoo, Twin City President Marilyn Crady and individual citizens have donated over $4,000 for the project. Rotary District 7750 has matched the contribution with a district grant of $2,500. Project Coordinator Johnny Walker of Aiken Sunrise said, “The families are in dire need of food. They live in crowded tin shacks or simple concrete block structures. There is little or no room for gardens.”
Area Rotary clubs teamed with the Vista Hermosa Rotary Club in Guatemala City to coordinate actions on the ground in Guatemala City. They work with a volunteer organization called RESI which stands for Solidarity for Immediate Aid. RESI conducts family interviews to determine the neediest and procures and bundles the food bags. Food aid is very different during a pandemic. Food safety is a concern but also the volunteers and families must be protected from contracting or transmitting the virus. Protections including health surveys, social distancing, masks, and extensive antiseptic cleaning of all surfaces before and after the food distribution.
On food distribution day, two members of the Vista Hermosa club worked side by side with the RESI volunteers. Vista Hermosa Rotary Club President Ariel Perez and Immediate Past President Claudia Noriega handed out food bags. Community concerns were evaluated and included in the food distribution. The families requested information on virus safety and protection, and a lecture was given with socially distanced seating.