The city of Aiken is introducing three new trash trucks with automated side loaders to pick up solid waste in the area.
Public Services Director Lex Kirkland said the three trucks, priced at $295,000 each , were approved by City Council as part of the 2019-2020 budget.
Kirkland said the city has used an automated side loader truck in the area for about three years.
After doing so successfully, Kirkland said the city decided to invest in three more .
“We are excited about this addition to our fleet," Kirkland said. "These new trucks will allow us to increase both safety and efficiency, which is great for our employees and citizens.”
Kirkland said maintenance worker safety was a major influence in the decision to purchase the new trash trucks.
The new trucks will only need one driver to operate and will eliminate the risk to employees working at the rear of the trucks.
"If you were to look at it nationally, it's one of the more dangerous jobs that you'll find in a municipality," Kirkland said. "For the city of Aiken specifically, looking back at our history, it hasn't been a huge problem area for us with consistency but some of the injuries we've had have been very significant."
Although there will no longer be workers on the back of trucks, Kirkland said the city has no plans to reduce any positions.
Maintenance workers who formerly worked on the back of trash trucks on routes will be moved to other jobs within the city.
"They're classified as maintenance workers and that's a pretty broad job description," Kirkland said. "That includes working on the back of garbage trucks but that also includes cutting grass on a parkways and jobs similar to that."
Michelle Harris is one of the city's public waste drivers who is training to use the new trucks.
An experienced driver could empty approximately 200 trash cans an hour, Harris said.
The truck also contains a trash compactor which allows it to hold 11,000 to 12,000 pounds of trash.
The city will utilize the existing roll trash carts, however, Public Services asks all customers to place carts at the edge of the street with the handle facing the resident’s home.
All roll carts need to be out by 7 a.m. with 3 feet of clearance from all other objects, including other roll carts.