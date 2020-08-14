A group of Aiken residents started off their Friday morning by sprucing up a historical cemetery.
The Williams Family Cemetery sits near the corner of Grace Avenue and Magnolia Street.
For hundreds of years, it has served as the final resting place of one of Aiken's oldest families.
Among the graves rests William White Williams, one of Aiken's earliest residents.
It's believed Williams was instrumental in routing the railroad through the city in hopes of enhancing Aiken's value.
As time has gone by, underbrush, leaves and vines slowly filled the cemetery until it was almost unrecognizable except for the occasional headstone that poked out above the brush.
Dr. Holly Woltz said she first noticed the overgrowth during her daily walks with her dog in the area.
"It just makes me sad that it's been totally overgrown," Woltz said. "You couldn’t even see the headstones from the street. Some of them were totally buried."
From that day, Woltz made it her personal mission to restore the cemetery.
For the past three weekends she’s spent at least two hours racking and cleaning the area.
Allen Riddick, a neighbor and friend of Woltz, noticed her work and suggested they make a cleanup event on Facebook.
On Friday morning, several residents arrived at the cemetery plot with rakes, clippers and shovels.
From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., they worked, pulling vines off the plot's headstones and piling brush by the side of the road.
Among the volunteers was Shadie Barber who is friends with some of the descendants of the Williams family. She says two of the remaining family members are in their 80s and still live in South Carolina.
"They're just so happy this is happening," Barber said.
Tony Horan was another volunteer who was chopping at vines that intertwined with the surrounding fence and the cemetery's tombstones.
He pulled back vines from one headstone for an individual whose birth year read 1847, further enforcing the historic importance of the plot.
"The history of the Williams is significant to the Aiken area but more generally these were people who did a lot and the family cared for the plot. It represents a bit of history of a family but also of the city," Horan said. "It would be nice to keep it pristine. A memory to others is also a memory to the living."
Woltz plans to keep up the cemetery and have work days every two to three months.