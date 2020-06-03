Hope for change and a call to action were some of the main takeaways that resonated with the crowd gathered Wednesday for the City of Aiken's conference addressing the racial violence and division currently gripping the nation.
"I think that it was a great opportunity to hear what the city wants to do for inclusion and diversity," said Melencia Johnson, vice president of the Aiken County Branch NAACP. "It’s nice to know they’re making plans, I just want to see the plans."
Johnson was referring to the city's announcement that it plans to offer a community resource program.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said it would help community members access programs to help them achieve "their dreams and their goals" and form "an awareness" when help in their pursuits are needed.
The crowd was a mix of activists, concerned citizens, community leaders and families.
One such family included Laura Parr, her husband and three sons, who Parr tries to keep socially aware.
"I hope (the conference) is a (beginning) for change," Parr said near the end of the conference. "I want my sons to be socially aware … and one thing I tell them is to use their skills to change the world."
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has supported Aiken's protesters since the first protest on May 30, and have shown their cooperation by everything from helping with crowd control to taking a knee in solidarity at the conference.
"We are always looking to improve our service," said ADPS Chief Charles Barranco. "We're going to have to work through some issues, there's no doubt. We need to make sure that we are taking care, especially of these young men and women and providing them safety and the ability to be safe with themselves."
For the Rev. Patrick Taylor, with Aiken Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene, attending the press conference was an opportunity to bring awareness of the Black Lives Matter movement back to his church.
With a congregation that is "75%" white, Taylor believes awareness is more important now more than ever.
"The first step (to enlightenment) is to start getting out of our small corner of the world," Taylor said. "I'm showing support, and hopefully dragging my church along with me."
Staff writer Kristina Rackley contributed to this article.