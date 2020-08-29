Wednesday will be the 75th anniversary of the official end of World War II.
On Sept. 2, 1945, Japan formally surrendered. The signing of the written agreement to cease hostilities took place aboard the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay.
Aiken resident Lucy Albenesius was in Washington, D.C., when the news broke that World War II was finally over, and she remembers the jubilant reaction.
“Everybody threw their hats in the air and had a great time, believe me,” she said recently during an interview at her home. “They were happy and yelling and carrying on.”
Albenesius, 96, also recalled feeling a deep sense of relief.
World War II lasted for six years and tens of millions of people died as a result of the conflict.
Albenesius spent part of that time serving her country in the women’s branch of the U.S. Navy Reserve, which was better known as the WAVES, or Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service.
Even decades later, Albenesius still expresses frustration that she wasn’t allowed to enlist until she was 20 and World War II was nearing its conclusion.
The native of North Carolina took junior college courses and worked in a bank to pass the time.
“My father was in both World Wars,” said Albenesius, and she was eager to join him in the military.
Trained as a pharmacist, he wound up in the South Pacific during World War II.
“He was on an atoll, and his job was to run a little dispensary,” Albenesius said. “He had to go out and take people off of ships that didn’t have doctors if they were hurt or sick and bring them back to the dispensary.”
Albenesius waited impatiently as the months passed and the fighting continued.
“Maybe I thought I would get my college education paid for, but that wasn’t the motivating reason,” said Albenesius of her desire to enlist. “When we went to war, my father was ready to go, so I guess that rubbed off on me. And besides that, I was living with my old maid aunts.”
An act of Congress established the women’s branch of the Naval Reserve in 1942, and President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed it into law.
The purpose of the branch was to make more officers and men available for sea duty by replacing them with women who could perform tasks onshore.
Albenesius and other enlistees received their recruit training at Hunter College in the Bronx, a borough of New York City.
“I had to take a train to New York,” Albenesius said. “I had never been to a big city like that before. When I got off the train at the station, I was supposed to ask somebody about how I could take a subway to the Bronx. I was scared to death. I had never been on a subway, never even seen one.”
At Hunter College, conditions were crowded.
“They had taken over a number of houses in the area, and those were where the boots (recruits) lived, six to a room and there was only one bathroom,” she said. “It was rough.”
Then Albenesius was sent to the Midwest to Iowa State Teachers College, where she received secretarial training.
“It was wintertime, and I never saw the ground,” she said. “It snowed constantly.”
Afterward, Albenesius headed to the nation’s capital.
“I was assigned to the main Navy Department,” she said.
The man in charge was an admiral, Ernest Joseph King, who was commander in chief of U.S. naval forces and chief of naval operations throughout most of World War II.
He was the mastermind of America’s successful military campaign against Japan in the Pacific.
Albenesius worked directly for W.R. Smedberg III, a future vice admiral who was on King’s staff. During World War II, Smedberg was the commanding officer of the USS Lansdowne and the USS Hudson, both of which were destroyers.
For the last year of the conflict, Smedberg was an intelligence officer in Washington.
“I was a yeoman, which is a secretary,” Albenesius said. “He (Smedberg) had two yeomen, another girl from Missouri and me. It was a good experience. It really was. I lived in a brand new apartment building that had been built to hold WAVES. It was about four blocks from the Navy Department, and I could walk to work, which was one block off of Pennsylvania Avenue and one and a half blocks from the White House.”
Albenesius remembers spotting Roosevelt from a distance prior to his death in April 1945, and she also saw his successor, Harry S. Truman.
Even though her duties consisted mainly of administrative and clerical tasks, Albenesius knew she was part of something very important.
“We were really in the thick of things,” she said. “There was a lot of secrecy about the whole situation. It was fascinating. It wasn’t humdrum at all.”
One night each month, Albenesius had to remain at work in case messages arrived for King.
“One of his aides stayed also, so I wasn’t by myself,” she said. “If something had to be written and sent, I was available to do so.”
Albenesius also had to watch cleaners while they straightened up the offices in the Navy Department in the evening.
“Maybe once every two weeks that was my job,” she said. “They were there to clean, period. You didn’t want them going in there and going through things that were top secret that somebody might repeat.
“The admirals had their separate big map room, and the cleaners weren’t allowed in there,” Albenesius continued. “Two or three other secretaries and I, we were allowed to go in there and tidy up, and we could take a broom and sweep.”
A highlight of her service was the opportunity to meet Naval leaders in addition to the ones under whom she worked.
“It was exciting when all those people who had big jobs out in the South Pacific came in through the Navy Department to be reassigned,” Albenesius said. “People like me could go get a photo of them, take it to their office and have it signed. Sometimes they would put a little thank you or something on it.”
Following World War II, Albenesius attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, earned a degree and became a schoolteacher.
She met her husband, Ed Albenesius, at UNC where he completed a doctoral program in organic chemistry, and they got married in 1952.
Around that time, Ed started work at the Savannah River Plant, which is known today as the Savannah River Site.
The couple had five children.
Ed, who was the inaugural recipient of the Distinguished Scientist Award from the Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness in 1996, died this past April at the age of 92.
Lucy is a cancer survivor.
“I was in the hospital in Augusta for five weeks, and I had three surgeries, but I’ve lived for a good long time after that,” she said.