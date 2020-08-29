In the weeks and months before he was elected, dark horse Donald Trump vowed to build a wall. The staccato battle cry – Build! That! Wall! – has reverberated at his rallies, solidifying supporters and roiling rivals.

During his time in office, President Trump has advocated for the same southern wall, meant to stymie illegal border crossings and project strength.

But this week, during the Republican National Convention, partly in nearby Charlotte, North Carolina, a different wall-building effort was underway. Through speeches and speakers, many of whom were relatives of the president, Trump was cast as a bulwark, a means of protecting and preserving Americana.

Standing between liberal, if not socialist, revolution and the nation's conservative values stands Trump, poised for a takedown, Republicans emphasized. Standing between America's greatness and the dismantling of its traditions, Republicans stressed, stands Trump, shield raised at the breach.

John Massie, the president of the Aiken Republican Club, a sister of the official Aiken County Republican Party, on Thursday said the choice America must make in November is not between two personalities. Anyone can nitpick Trump's rhetoric and Democratic nominee Joe Biden's gaffes and slips, Massie continued, "but it's not about that."

"It's about a binary choice, of moving America back to its founding values and moving America more and more toward a liberal, socialist view of life," he said after watching days of the Republican gathering and portions of the Democratic one prior.

Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist and president of Turning Point USA, described Trump as the "bodyguard of Western civilization."

"They want to destroy this country and everything that we have fought for and hold dear," said Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign fundraising official and former Fox News host, of Democrats. "They want to steal your liberty, your freedom. They want to control what you see, and think, and believe, so they can control how you live."

A similar message was relayed by Eric Trump, a son of the president: "In the view of the radical Democrats, America is the source of the world's problems," he said. "As a result, they believe the only path forward is to erase history and forget the past. They want to destroy the monuments of our forefathers, they want to disrespect our flag, burn the stars and stripes that represent patriotism and the American dream."

The choice, the younger Trump continued, is clear, then: Only his father can win such a tectonic fight. The remark plays on a cult of personality, the smash-mouth brand of Trump politics that magnetized voters years ago and to this day zips across Twitter.

"The DNC is headed to socialism, and Trump is headed to Americanization," Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire said Thursday. "In my opinion, he's the only thing standing between us and a socialist country."

Both Massie and Brookshire mentioned how impressed they were with the Republican convention. It was motivating, sincere, energizing and refreshing, the two men said, a far cry from the Democrats' remote festivities.

"I've never seen so many … everyday citizens telling their story about how the Trump administration has assisted them," Brookshire said. The convention, a showman's show, included a naturalization ceremony and the pardoning of a bank robber. "From lobster fisherman to timber harvester, I mean, it's just amazing to me the stark difference between the RNC and the DNC."

Trump accepted the Republican Party's nomination on Thursday night, speaking from the White House. First lady Melania Trump delivered a speech earlier from the recently redone Rose Garden.

"Your vote will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans," said Trump, "or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens."