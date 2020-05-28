Days before the June primaries and months ahead of November, the Aiken County Republican Party and the Aiken Republican Club are jointly hosting an online rally featuring a lengthy list of candidates.

The event, to be live-streamed on the party's Facebook page as well as YouTube, begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and will wrap after noon. It's been pitched as "an old fashion stump meeting," patriotic music and Uncle Sam included.

"We've invited all the candidates," Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire said, from the U.S. Senate "all the way down to the county elections. We've also got the Nov. 3 candidates … that are going to speak at the end. And we've even got candidates for the New Ellenton city election that is coming up in July."

The Saturday forum will be online only, Brookshire stressed. That is to say the event will not have an in-person audience and will not be open to the general public.

S.C. Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon and U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., are among those who will kick things off Saturday morning, according to an event agenda.

Brookshire, Aiken Republican Club President John Massie and Claude O'Donovan, who will be attending as Uncle Sam, emphasized that the rally – at one point planned for The Alley – is meant to be educational and energizing.

"The importance of these local elections is far greater than the presidential election. We all look at the presidential election, but he doesn't raise our taxes on our property," O'Donovan said.

"So you need to get educated about who is running, what they stand for, and pick your best candidates, and then go vote," he continued.

Massie said he hopes members of "both the party and the club" tune in, let their friends know about it and learn a thing or two.

Polls will be open statewide 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 9. Any eligible South Carolina voter can request an absentee ballot, as well.