The Aiken Republican Club will host a world-renowned expert on strategic national security issues in January.
The club will welcome U.S. Ambassador Henry (Hank) Cooper to Aiken at Newberry Hall at noon Jan. 28 as the speaker for the clubs monthly luncheon meeting.
Cooper is one of the nation's leading strategic defense experts.
He is currently chairman of High Frontier and served as President Ronald Reagan’s Chief Negotiator at the Geneva Defense and Space Talks with the Soviet Union. He was the Strategic Defense Initiative director during the George H. W. Bush administration.
The registration/social time will be from 11 to 11:55 a.m., and lunch will be served at noon. The cost of the luncheon for members is $18 and $23 for non-members.
Reservations may be made by using Eventbrite at arc-january-28-luncheon.eventbrite.com or by emailing aikenscrepublicanclub@gmail.com.
Payment will be at the door by cash or check.
Reservations and cancellations will be accepted until noon Jan. 27.
The Aiken Republican Club is a social club hosting monthly luncheon meetings for Aiken-area conservatives.
The membership takes an active interest in local, state and national issues, candidates and office holders. Luncheons are open to the general public and membership is not required, although members are given priority in reservations and save on luncheon charges.
Newberry Hall is at 117 Newberry St. S.W.