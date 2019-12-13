Aiken Regional Medical Centers provided the Aiken Standard on Friday with more information about its recent workforce reduction.
The reduction took place earlier this month, and 12 positions were eliminated.
Some of the people who lost their jobs "may move into other roles within the hospital,” Aiken Regional Marketing Director Ashlee Brewer wrote in an email. “As our organization continues to grow, we continue to hire in other areas. The eliminated positions were in non-patient care areas. Therefore, no patient care positions were eliminated.”
A statement released by Aiken Regional on Thursday described the reduction as “an adjustment” and said it was made "to meet the ever-changing medical needs of the community it (the hospital) serves."
The cut impacted “less than one percent “ of the hospital’s employees, according to the statement.
Brewer wrote in her email Friday that Aiken Regional has “more than 1,200 associates.”
The hospital is at 302 University Parkway.