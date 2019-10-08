Aiken Regional Medical Centers, along with Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services, Aiken Department of Public Safety and Gold Cross EMS, will conduct an Emergency Response Exercise on Wednesday.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., employees and law enforcement will work through a crisis scenario, test current response plans and learn to implement effective ways to respond to a crisis.
"As a hospital, we want our employees to be prepared for an influx of patients in the event of an emergency in our area but also be prepared if confronted with a dangerous situation at our facility," Jim O'Loughlin, chief executive office at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, said.
One of the main goals of the exercise is to help Aiken Regional's team build confidence and ensure a quick and effective response in the circumstance its facility is faced with a crisis situation, according to a news release by Aiken Regional Medical Centers. A debrief meeting will take place in the weeks following the exercise for participants to highlight and discuss successes and any areas of concern.
Chief Charles Barranco, with the Aiken Department of Public Safety, said the potential emergencies within the community highlight the importance of partnerships and collaborations.
"Pre-event planning, training and evaluation are important avenues to community emergency preparedness," Barranco said. "These opportunities to train and evaluate different scenarios only enhance our already-strong working relationship with Aiken Regional."
Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services will continue to be fully operational in all patient care areas, and patient care will not be compromised at any time during the drill, according to the news release.