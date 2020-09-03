Summer sizzle is still a part of reality for the Aiken-Augusta area this week, but dozens of Aiken Regional Medical Centers employees scooped up the chance for a little cool relief this week, in the midst of the hospitals' leaders' effort to express thanks for the workers' efforts.
Jim O'Loughlin, the hospital's chief executive officer, said the idea was to offer "a little bit of a reprieve," in recognition of an exceptionally challenging period.
Cool treats (along with hot sandwiches and other options) were among the possibilities for employees Wednesday, as workers received vouchers for a variety of goodies offered through food trucks in a parking lot near the main entrance.
Workers on the daytime shift had the option of heading outside some time between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and 565 employees took part. The nighttime crew had a window between 8 and 9 p.m., and approximately 120 workers got on board for that opportunity.
Paul Hanna, the hospital's director of human resources, noted, "With the challenges we've had this year, we haven't been able to get together as a group to celebrate our employees and recognize the for the hard work that they always do, but especially during this pandemic."
The current situation, which has forced the cancellation of some ARMC events that would normally take place, called for some creativity. "We got the food trucks to come in to provide meals and treats to our staff. We've got a red carpet inside … to celebrate, again, without having to have everybody under one roof and too close together," Hanna said.
This week's appreciation events also included posting, in a hospital hallway, the names of some of Aiken Regional's longest-serving employees, with the honor roll including Cynthia Sizemore, Sue A. Hanlin, Virginia D. Frederick, Teresa A. Davenport and Sharon A. Counts among the first and foremost (all at the 40-year level). Also among seasoned veterans, at 35 years each, are Shari L. Smith, Robert T. Smith, Beverly W. Rapp, Lisa S. Kirkland, Brenda L. Jones and Darlene T. Colvin.