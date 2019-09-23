Aiken Regional Medical Centers is planning to build a freestanding emergency department in the North Augusta area, Jim O’Laughlin told the Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday during the organization’s meeting at Newberry Hall.
“It is our next big project,” said Aiken Regional’s CEO.
The emergency department will be located near Interstate 20’s Exit 5.
“It will be a full-blown emergency facility staffed by emergency room physicians 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” O’Laughlin said. “We will have an ambulance stationed there, so if a patient needs services they can’t handle in the emergency facility, they will be transported to Aiken Regional Medical Centers or if they have another hospital choice, we will transfer them there.”
Aiken Regional officials are waiting to hear from the state of South Carolina before proceeding with the construction project.
“Anything that exceeds a certain capital investment (for a health care facility) requires a Certificate of Need from the state,” O’Laughlin said. “We filed the Certificate of Need six months ago, and we should hear something this week. If we get approval, we will begin construction within three to six months, and it will take us about 10 months to build.”
There were multiple reasons why Aiken Regional officials decided to locate the new emergency department in southwest Aiken County, O’Laughlin said.
“That is an area that looks like it is underserved in terms of population,” O’Laughlin said. “People have to travel a significant distance to get emergency services. Also, it is a growing part of Aiken County.”
Last year, Aiken Regional opened an urgent care facility in Graniteville.
And there are going to be even more efforts to increase Aiken Regional’s presence in Aiken County.
“We are looking to expand our ambulatory network,” O’Laughlin said.
“We are identifying where we want to put assets such as primary care clinics and imaging centers.”
Aiken Regional also will be broadening the scope of its services.
“Today, if you need to have electrophysiology services and you need an ablation, we usually send you to Augusta,” O’Laughlin said. “We will be adding EP (electrophysiology) services. We also will be adding a residency program, so we will be becoming a teaching hospital. We have a lot of exciting things planned that will position us well to prepare for the future.”