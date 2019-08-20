Aiken Regional Medical Centers did a marketing overhaul recently, making several major changes to the hospital's brand.
Some of these changes were unveiled at a meeting at the Aiken Center for the Arts on Tuesday afternoon.
"We're unveiling our new logo today," said Aiken Regional Medical Services CEO Jim O'Loughlin. "This new logo ... means an awful lot to us. The 'A' in our logo represents our community of Aiken."
Aside from the new logo, several new commercials that were filmed recently were shown during the meeting.
O'Loughlin said the marketing change coincides with some other changes coming to the hospital.
"One of the things we're excited about is the direction we're taking the hospital in so we can better serve the needs of our community," O'Loughlin said. "One of the things we recognize is that sometimes a lot of folks have to leave our community to receive healthcare elsewhere cause we don't have those services."
O'Loughlin said they would be "aggressively recruiting" new medical professionals and "expanding services" offered to Aiken.