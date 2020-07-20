Aiken Regional Medical Centers has named a healthcare administrator from a Texas medical center as the hospital's new Chief Officer of Operations.
Michael Hall, who formerly served as the Associate Administrator at Texoma Medical Center, assumed the role of COO at Aiken Regional on Monday.
“I’m proud to join the Aiken Regional team and becoming a part of the Aiken Community,” Hall said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to expanding upon the service lines and programs at the hospital, while maintaining a commitment to providing the high quality health care that the community has come accustomed to receiving from the Aiken Regional team.”
As chief operating officer, Hall's duties will include "driving growth among service lines, to include leading the development of the hospital’s Freestanding Emergency Department in North Augusta, and cultivating relationships with community leaders and businesses," according to a news release from the hospital.
Aiken Regional's former COO, Matt Merrifield, left Aiken Regional earlier this year for an administrative position at a medical center in Las Vegas.
Hall has a decade of experience in healthcare leadership. He earned both his Master's of Health Administration and Master’s of Business Administration degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and his Bachelor’s of Science degree in Sociology from Brigham Young University.