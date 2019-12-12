Aiken Regional Medical Centers recently made a small reduction in its workforce, but indicated it would be adding employees in other areas in the future.
A statement issued by the hospital Thursday afternoon described the action taken as “an adjustment” and said it impacted “less than 1 percent” of the hospital’s staff.
According to information included with the statement, Aiken Regional has more than 900 healthcare/support professionals and a medical staff of more than 120 multi-specialty physicians. There also are approximately 230 volunteers.
The statement said the reduction was made “to meet the ever-changing medical needs of the community it (Aiken Regional) serves.”
Meanwhile, according to the statement, “Aiken Regional continues to embark on aggressive growth strategies, including the development of a freestanding emergency department, recruitment of new physicians to our community and expansion of several clinical service lines, all necessitating the addition of employees to our current dedicated workforce.
“As healthcare continues to change,” the statement concluded, “Aiken Regional is equally committed to continue to adjust and evolve its workforce to ensure the hospital is meeting the healthcare needs of the community it serves.”