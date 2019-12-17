Aiken Regional Medical Centers was recently recognized as a Top Teaching Hospital by the Leapfrog Group, a distinction the recognizes the hospital's partnerships with teaching institutions and programs for medical students.
Over 2,000 hospitals were considered for the Top Teaching award. Aiken Regional was one of 55 hospitals to receive the award.
“Our team is privileged to help build the future of healthcare with onsite, clinical training for students and residents in our community,” Aiken Regional Medical Centers CEO Jim O’Loughlin said in a news release. “We have the confidence that as we continue to provide and grow the educational programs we offer at the Aiken Regional, those participating in the programs will choose to stay, live and work in the communities we serve.”
Aiken Regional has partnerships with Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, USC Aiken School of Nursing, and Aiken Technical College which allows medical students to complete clinical rotation in their specialties at the hospital.
Aiken Regional’s affiliation with the Children’s Hospital of Georgia at Augusta University and the Medical College of Georgia’s Department of Pediatrics at Augusta University allows second- and third-year pediatric residents rotate through the Palmetto Pediatric Center.
The Leapfrog Group is a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers focused on health care safety and quality.
For the Top Teaching award, performance across many areas of hospital care are considered as criteria, including infection rates, practices for safer surgery, maternity care, and the hospital’s capacity to prevent medication errors. The rigorous standards are defined in each year’s Top Hospital Methodology.