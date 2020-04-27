Dozens of Aiken Regional Medical Centers employees got a midday boost Monday, courtesy of a Virginia-based contracting company that has an office in New Ellenton.
Quality Plus Services sponsored 100 boxed meals prepared by Fat Man's Cafe, in Augusta, in an effort to express thanks for hospital employees.
Maggie Vinson, one of the company's business development representatives, was on hand .
"Health care workers on the front lines are working long, hard hours amid the COVID-19 pandemic – some pulling extra shifts without even stopping to eat. We wanted to show our appreciation for them and all that they are doing to keep our community healthy. They are keeping our world spinning right now," she said in a statement.
The company, based in Petersburg, Virginia, "provides a full range of mechanical, electrical, engineering and construction services to industrial, institutional and commercial customers nationwide," Vinson noted.
QPS has 10 offices from coast to coast, including Florida, Texas and Oregon, focusing on heavy-industrial work in both the public and private sectors, including some in the Aiken-Augusta area. The local facility is on Main Street South, in New Ellenton, on former acreage of Goodman Chevrolet.
Kimberly Paradise, administrative coordinator for the hospital's chief nursing officer, issued a statement on the hospital's behalf, writing, "The wonderful folks at Quality Plus Services provided 100 hot meals for staff today from Fat Man’s. We greatly appreciate their generosity!”