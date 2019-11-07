Aiken Regional Medical Centers recently received a ranking in the Fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade.
For the third time in a row, the hospital received an "A" grade. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and providing safe healthcare.
“Patient safety and quality care are our team’s highest priorities,” said Aiken Regional CEO Jim O’Loughlin in a news release. “We will continue to strive to be recognized as a leader in patient safety in our community and in everything we do.”
Leapfrog's safety grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital data to rate more than 2,600 acute care hospitals in the U.S. twice a year.
The results of the grade are peer reviewed and available to the public at leapfroggroup.org.
The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization that was formed in 2000. The safety guide assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.