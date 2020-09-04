Jim O'Loughlin, CEO of Aiken Regional Medical Centers, spoke about the impact of COVID-19, new medical services, and recruiting physicians to the Aiken hospital at an Aiken Chamber of Commerce breakfast Friday.
The breakfast was part of the chamber's First Friday Means Business events, which had been put on hold since March 6. The in-person event was held at Newberry Hall.
O'Loughlin started by talking about COVID-19, which he said has greatly accelerated telemedicine. In the past, he said, there were two main limiting factors with telemedicine: familiarity with technology and reimbursement.
"Unfortunately, we've all become too familiar with Zoom," O'Loughlin said, talking about the frequently used video communication program.
"The other issue limiting telemedicine was reimbursement," O'Loughlin said. "The physicians couldn’t get paid. With COVID, that has changed. "
O'Loughlin also raised the need to understand end-of-life care as it pertains to COVID-19.
“COVID is raising the question, not only locally but as a country, ‘Do we need to have better discussion about end-of-life care?’ because the question became, in many states, is we’re filling the critical care units up with elderly patients that have very, very little prognosis or likelihood of ever coming off the ventilator; and, at some point, you’re not being able to take care of that 45- or 50-year-old that has a much better prognosis," O'Loughlin said. "So, we, as an industry, are going to struggle with this issue in terms of how do we have those conversations in advance of this type of issue occurring when it is very, very difficult to make that decision."
O'Loughlin also talked about how the hospital is trying to recruit new primary care physicians and is adding a freestanding emergency department and primary care unit in North Augusta. The emergency department is planned to open by late fall 2021.
Part of Aiken Regional's plans to bring in new physicians revolves around a new residency program, as physicians are more likely to ultimately live where they do their residency. The program is slated to start in 2022.
"That will be an opportunity for us to bring in young physicians, train them here, and studies show that anywhere from 50% to 60% of those people will want to stay where they trained," O'Loughlin said. "It’s a great opportunity to build our base."
O'Loughlin closed his speech by talking about a few new medical procedures that Aiken Regional is adding. The first is called CardioMEMS, and it is a device that is implanted into patients who have experienced congestive heart failure. It remotely monitors changes in pulmonary artery pressure and allows these patients to be monitored without having to frequently come back to the emergency room.
Aiken Regional is also adding electrophysiology services to offer to patients with atrial fibrillation. The equipment is being purchased to have these services available in the next six to eight months.
Lastly, the hospital will be offering Watchman devices, which is also for people with atrial fibrillation. It is a permanent heart implant that closes the left atrial appendage in the heart to reduce the chance of a stroke and allows patients to get off blood thinners.
“We want to make sure that not only are we adding these services, but we are providing the best quality possible," O'Loughlin said.