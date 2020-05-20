Aiken Regional Medical Centers has officially been certified as a Primary Heart Attack Center by the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association.
The new credential recognizes the hospital as a "superior" source of cardiac care for Aiken patients, according to a news release from Aiken Regional.
“Achieving certification demonstrates our team’s commitment to providing a high standard of patient care as we create positive patient outcomes,” said Jim O’Loughlin, CEO at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, in the release. “This distinction also confirms that we’re providing the highest quality cardiac care for residents of Aiken and surrounding communities.”
According to the Joint Commission, the certification will "standardize and improve coordinated systems of care across settings regarding identification, assessment, monitoring, management, data sharing, and performance improvement” for patient care related to heart attacks.
The hospital has achieved several certifications in the past few years, including being certified as a Primary Stroke Center.
“The hospital’s multiple certifications for cardiac care further affirm our strategic growth plans to expand cardiac services in the coming months,” O’Loughlin said. “The goal is to provide a vast range of cardiac services to our community right here in Aiken.”