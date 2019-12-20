Associates of Aiken Regional Medical Centers have raised a substantial sum for United Way of Aiken County.
The hospital announced in a news release Thursday that more than $27,000 has been raised for United Way's 2019-2020 campaign.
United Way of Aiken County President Sharon Rodgers said in a statement that the organization was grateful for the "generosity and amazing support" of the donation.
"These funds help provide our nonprofit community with the funding it needs to impact the lives of children, seniors, disabled, underemployed and people in crisis in our community,” Rodgers said. “The impact is immense as United Way of Aiken County and our 30 partner agencies help provide over 200,000 services annually through 45 critical need programs in the area of education, financial stability, access to healthcare and assistance in crisis. These programs truly impact real people and real lives in Aiken County.”
United Way of Aiken County's fundraising campaign kicked off at the end of August this year. Aiken Regional has also partnered with United Way to cater several events, according to the release.
“I am honored to see our team work together and open their hearts to the patients who come through our doors and the team members they work alongside on a daily basis,” said Jim O’Loughlin, CEO of Aiken Regional Medical Centers, in the release. “But nothing is more rewarding than seeing how much our hospital’s associates care for the community in which we live and serve by selflessly giving to those whom we may never meet or come in direct contact with.”