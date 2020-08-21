Gov. Henry McMaster declared Aug. 15-22 to be South Carolina Aviation Week, which celebrates airports across the state, including Aiken Regional Airport.
The airport, located at 129 Aviation Blvd., is city owned and for public use. It does not have commercial airline service and serves the general aviation community in Aiken, Augusta and the 11 other counties in the Central Savannah River Area.
Joy Lester, the airport's manager, described the airport as an "economic development tool" and spoke about its importance.
"It allows CEOs to fly in and look at prospective businesses," Lester said. "It also promotes tourism in the city and state and allows people to come and visit."
In South Carolina, general aviation airports like Aiken Regional contribute over $1 billion to the state's economy annually.
The state is home to 58 publicly owned, public use airports including six commercial airports and 54 general aviation airports. According to the 2018 South Carolina Airport Economic Impact report, these airports support over 122,000 jobs.
In the proclamation for aviation week, McMaster wrote that he encourages "all South Carolinians to recognize aviation for its significant contributions to our quality of life and economic growth and stability."
During the week's celebration in 2018, Aiken Regional Airport was recognized and hosted an event with several state aviation and aeronautics officials, along with U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican.
The airport usually gets lots of business during the Masters because of its proximity to Augusta. As patrons won't be allowed at the tournament this year, Lester said there will probably be less travel around that time.
Lester mentioned the airport provides a service anyone in the state can use with its status as a public use airport.
"It's a good tool for the community to have," Lester said. "It's a hidden gem."