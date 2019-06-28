The first annual Home Ownership Expo was held at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center last Saturday, drawing more than 300 visitors to the center to learn more about home ownership.
"The purpose of the event was to celebrate homeownership and educate the public about homeownership," said Aiken Board of Realtors Association Executive Tabatha Amodio. "We wanted to give back to the community by hosting an informative and fun day for the whole family."
Amodio said home ownership "builds communities" and helps people "secure generational wealth."
The event was hosted by ABOR and the City of Aiken. On June 10 during city council, Aiken mayor Rick Osbon recognized June as National Homeownership Month.
“Most consumers know that homeownership is among the soundest investments an individual can make to begin building their personal wealth. Homeownership also provides social stability, builds communities and is a driving force for our local and national economy,” said Osbon in a press release.
The Expo featured a 5K Run, a trade show with real estate experts and professionals and a family fun zone with bounce houses, water slides, human hamster balls and more.
Amodio said vendors and businesses were "very generous" with door prizes, ranging from free car washes to a two-night stay at the Inn at Houndslake with a round of golf at Houndslake Golf Club.
FOTAS was also on site with Gretel, a dog who was adopted at the event.
Info-sessions at the Expo addressed school choices, Public Safety Programs, opportunity zone initiatives, senior living options, real estate advice and more. These info sessions will be posted to the ABOR Facebook page.