The Aiken Department of Public Safety will hold its annual Citizen's Academy program beginning the second week of September.
Citizen's Academy is a nine-week program that provides the community with an overview of how Aiken Public Safety works.
Members of the department will discuss topics such as firefighting, community policing and criminal investigations.
"Aiken Public Safety’s Citizen’s Academy is a good opportunity for members of the community to become familiar with how our department operates," said Lt. Aaron Dobbs in an email. "Each week they will receive a presentation from a different division of the department, to include demonstrations by driving instructors and several of our specialized teams (i.e. Special Response Team, and Technical Rescue Team)."
Dobbs helps organize Citizen's Academy each year.
"Participants also get to complete a ride-along with an officer, and during some nights get an opportunity to participate in scenarios," he said. "This program offers an opportunity for participants to learn more about Aiken Public Safety, and the day-to-day operations of our organization."
Classes will be held once a week from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursdays starting Sept. 12. Applications for the class are available online at cityofaikensc.gov and must be submitted by Aug. 30.
Applicants with felony convictions or extensive criminal backgrounds will not be accepted.
For more information, call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620.