The Aiken Department of Public Safety will continue its annual Citizens Academy program and is making adjustments in response to COVID-19.
The nine-week program provides the community with an inside look at how Public Safety works.
Instructors, who are members of the department, will present material on several topics including:
• Basic patrol functions
• Firefighting
• Use of force (lethal and less lethal)
• Community policing
• Traffic safety
• Criminal investigations
This year's Citizens Academy may be different in response to the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Lt. Aaron Dobbs said.
In years past, Public Safety has held classes with up to 30 participants.
This year, the department will halve that in an effort to allow social distancing in classrooms, Dobbs said.
Public Safety is also looking into providing a digital approach to this year's classes in an effort to host as many participants as possible.
"We are still trying to work through some of the technical issues but we hope to have a format that we can push out there and not turn anyone away," Dobbs said. "We are trying to get it to where we can engage the community even if we have to change the format."
This year's Citizens Academy follows a national outcry for police accountability and transparency following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Dobbs has participated in conversations with Aiken's local Black Lives Matter group and has described the Citizens Academy as a way the department strives for transparency with the community.
"Being able to have people get a true understanding of how ADPS operates as an agency and building those relationships with the community, that’s the biggest thing we get out of it," Dobbs said.
Classes will be held once a week from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Sept. 3.
Applications for the class are available online at cityofaikensc.gov and must be submitted by Aug. 17.
A background check will be performed on all applicants.
For more information, call Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7740.