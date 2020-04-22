The Aiken Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday its department has joined Neighbors, a free app by Ring, as a new way to connect with residents at the local level to provide valuable safety information.
Aiken is one of the first combined police-fire departments in the country to have joined the app, Lt. Jason Mahoney with ADPS said in a news release.
Neighbors is a free app that helps community members stay informed of local incidents and share neighborhood safety updates, while keeping their privacy protected.
The app brings residents together to have safety conversations and engage with their local public safety agencies on the app in their area to make their neighborhoods safer.
It's available for anyone to use with or without a Ring device.
"Having an effective and easy means of hyper-local communication with residents is central to public safety and why the Aiken Department of Public Safety has decided to join Neighbors in their efforts to serve the community," Mahoney said. "Aiken Department of Public Safety is now even better positioned to notify residents of a nearby safety incident or share proactive tips and emergency preparedness information ahead of time."
Once downloaded, users can join their neighborhood, share crime and safety-related videos, photos and text-based posts; and receive safety alerts and updates from their neighbors, local police and fire departments as well as from the Ring team.
Specific alerts can be customized and users can take part in conversations with police as well as their neighbors.
The app does not give Public Safety officials access to the user's camera, live steams or personal information.
Users who choose a video to post or comment in the app are identified as “Neighbor #” and the location of posts are obscured to protect user privacy.
Public Safety officials are always identified by their last name and agency when using Neighbors and can view and comment as well as share posts to the app in their jurisdiction.
Residents can download the app by texting "JoinToday" to 555888 or visit https://shop.ring.com/pages/neighbors.