The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help.
Police are seeking assistance in locating two 14-year-old girls who ran away on Oct. 15, according to a release from Aiken Public Safety. The girls, identified as Jaycie Weaver and Abigail Hubbs, are believed to be in the Aiken or North Augusta area.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or online at midlandscrimestoppers.com.