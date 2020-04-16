An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer has been terminated after being found at fault of a vehicle collision on Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence.
Early Wednesday morning, the off-duty officer was involved in a single-car motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Mt. Beulah Road and Highway 278 in Aiken County, according to a Public Safety news release.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident and investigated the collision.
Officer Ashley P. Marshall was found at fault for the collision and was charged with driving under the influence.
Marshall’s employment with the City of Aiken has been terminated as a result.