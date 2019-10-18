A victim is receiving treatment after a shooting that occurred near the corner of Freiday Lane and Plunkett Avenue on Friday evening.
Police are working the scene after receiving a call at approximately 5:40 p.m., according to Capt. Maryann Burgess with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
Burgess said a male victim had been shot during the incident and is receiving treatment at an area hospital.
There's no description or information for the suspect at this time but anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Tips can be sent to Midlands Crime Stoppers by calling 888-274-6372 or by visiting http://www.midlandscrimestoppers.com/sitemenu.aspx?ID=585&.
The Aiken Standard will provide updates as more information becomes available.