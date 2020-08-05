Even during unprecedented times, the Aiken Department of Public Safety honored its officers by holding its yearly awards banquet July 23.
Several awards were given out, in addition to honoring members who scored over 80% on the physical fitness test and officers who received the DUI Hero Award.
Multiple officers and first responders were awarded Certificates of Commendation and Lifesaving Medals.
In years past, the banquet welcomed a variety of guests including families and retired officers; however, this year's banquet was more intimate and drew a smaller crowd consisting of award winners and officers due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"You continue to help people you don't even know," Chief Charles Barranco with Aiken Public Safety said at the banquet, according to a news release from Public Safety. "It does not matter what religion someone is, their skin color, or even how much money someone makes. You respond to all, and that's how it should be."
Public Safety issued its first Chief's Award to a citizen, sworn or non-sworn employee, who has performed an invaluable service to the department.
Angela Hale from the City of Aiken's IT Operations was presented the award for assisting Public Safety with several projects, including providing technical guidance that supported the implementation of the downtown Aiken camera system and small, everyday tasks such as changing passwords or setting up emails.
Each year, the department awards Officer of the Year to a sworn officer who has demonstrated exceptional achievement and/or exceeded the duty requirements expected of his position throughout the past year.
The award is the highest honor an officer can receive at Aiken Public Safety.
Detective Dawn Dasher was honored as this year's Officer of the Year recipient after serving in Public Safety's Youth Services department for the past two years.
Drasher is often found staying late and working through lunch to get the job done.
She's resumed old investigations, leading to felony charges and convictions, and has worked tirelessly to hone her interviewing skills and strives to made children in dire need, feel safe and secure, according to the release.
She also assists in a senior girls’ mentoring program at Aiken High School.
As the banquet concluded, Barranco encouraged employees to keep up the good work and "let their heart shine through as they work together to serve their community."
"As a public servant, you treat citizens with respect each time contact is made, even when they do not show the same," Barranco said. "This is the standard set by many before us, and you have taken it to a new level for this community we love."
Award winners of the Aiken Department Public Safety's 2020 Award Banquet are as follows:
Annual PT Test Scored over 80%:
- Bryan Mills - Top PT test score winner
- Aaron Hunkins - Most improved PT test score winner
- Aaron Dobbs
- Chris Weathersbee
- Chuck Jordan
- Travis Scott
- Jermaine Waltower
- Jake Mahoney
- Daymon Spann
- Ashley Bouchillon
- Paige Marshall
- Ashton Posey
- David Turno
- Marquis Davis
- Matt Comer
- Chase Breeden
- Carlos Colindres
- Marty Sawyer
- Brian Key
- Delton Carter
DUI Hero Awards:
- Joe O’Conor
- Chase Breeden
Certificates of Commendation:
- PSO Mark Blades
- PSO Ashley Bouchillon
- PSO Marquis Davis
- PSO Katharine Hanson
- Sgt. Cody Ellison
- Lt. Chris Hammell
Letter of Appreciation:
PSO Chase Breeden
Life Saving Awards:
- Sgt. Travis Rice
- PSO Joshua Starke
- PSO Alan Willing
- PSO Andrew Anderson
- PSO Driver Operator Clint Brown
- PSO Thomas Nyland
- Lt. Daymon Spann
- Det. Celina Dobbs
- Lt. Jake Mahoney
- Driver Operator Darryl Ryles
- PSO Mark Blades
- PSO Guilherme Fune
- PSO Jacob Winburn
NOVA Award recognizing an outstanding new non-sworn employee:
- Shannon Valdez
Employee of the Year:
- Harvey Stone
Rookie of the Year:
- PSO Casey Kneece