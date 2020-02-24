Aiken Regional Medical Center's neuroscience department is exponentially adding to its services, thanks in large part to a new hire from the Aiken Professional Association.
Dr. Joshua Prickett, a new staff neurosurgeon, began practicing in Aiken in fall 2019. Although he is still a relatively new hire, he is bringing a skill set that includes procedures and treatments that haven't been performed at Aiken Regional before.
"I'm bringing kind of fresh, new techniques, the minimally invasive approaches," Prickett said.
The new services Prickett is providing at the hospital include skull base surgery, complex brain tumor surgery, and minimally invasive techniques. He has seen an increased need for these types of services as area patients have increasingly gone to hospitals outside of Aiken County for such treatment.
"There is a big need," Prickett said. "Several years ago there were several neurosurgeons who were doing big cases...and then, as they kind of retired or left the area, everything started going across to AU and University and kind of migrating out. That was part of the empatis for recruiting a new neurosurgeon and keeping those kinds of services in the community."
Prickett is also helping staff at the hospital prepare for some of those new surgeries.
"It's always difficult bringing new stuff, or stuff back that hasn't been done in a while," Prickett said. "But I've been doing a lot of teaching in the ICU."
Pricket earned his medical degree at A.T. Still University School of Medicine in Mesa, Arizona, and did residency training at Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine. He also completed a one-year fellowship at Swedish Medical Center in Seattle.
Prickett said he and his wife chose Aiken Regional in part because he wanted to work at a smaller hospital.
Prickett said hemorrhagic stroke is one of the most common illnesses he treats in patients, in part due to South Carolina being the "buckle of the stroke belt," and foresees "aggressive" treatment of strokes being implemented at the hospital.
His extensive skill set includes new techniques that were developed to help combat chronic back and neck pain, a field that has changed significantly over the years as a preventative way to combat the rise of the opioid crisis.
"It's wild," Prickett said. "I've seen both the evolution, the increase and the downfall of the opioid crisis. I've basically witnessed it with my career. I remember...there was a big push, and a lot of it came from hospital administration kind of groups, and there said, pain is the fifth vital sign. Get the pain number, you have to treat the pain.
"People began getting narcotics for everything, and that's when we started seeing all these problems," he continued. "People started overdosing, people became addicted. I saw that in Virginia and I saw that in Seattle. I saw a big problem with that...We've figured out that narcotics are not the answer."