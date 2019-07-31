An Aiken priest who recently was placed on administrative leave also was temporarily removed from a similar position while serving in the Diocese of Brooklyn prior to working in Aiken. The suspension in Brooklyn lasted roughly four years.
The Catholic Diocese of Charleston on Wednesday said Raymond Flores' future priesthood status is an "internal personnel matter" after he allegedly exchanged inappropriate photos with a male juvenile.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office also confirmed Wednesday that the case is still currently under investigation.
St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken placed Flores, 33, on leave July 20 without the ability to perform priestly duties, according to a Tuesday news release by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston.
The Sheriff's Office was advised Monday that Flores and the victim began an online conversation via an adult social media application where the inappropriate photos were exchanged, according to a Sheriff's Office incident report.
Flores has not been charged and, according to the incident report, the victim's family does not wish to pursue an investigation.
Prior to his time in Aiken, Flores was ordained in the Diocese of Brooklyn on June 29, 2013.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Diocese of Brooklyn said Flores was temporarily removed from ministry from Nov. 8, 2014 to Sept. 1, 2018 for an inappropriate relationship with a consenting adult.
"After years of counseling and discernment, Fr. Flores expressed to us that he wished to return to active ministry, which required that he accept celibacy," the statement reads.
Since Flores' behavior did not involve a minor, the Diocese of Brooklyn allowed him to return but in a different diocese than the person with whom he had an inappropriate relationship.
During Flores' time with the Diocese of Brooklyn, there were never any allegations that he was inappropriate with a minor, according to the Wednesday statement.
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston said they made every effort to protect the privacy of the minor involved in the incident with Flores and specified that Flores did not target the juvenile online.
"It should be kept in mind that Fr. Flores has not been charged with a crime, and given the circumstances involved, which have been made public, there is not a reason to believe that Fr. Flores intentionally communicated with a minor or that he poses a danger to minors," according to a Tuesday statement from the Diocese of Charleston.