The Aiken Polo Club's season got off to an exceptionally rough start – and almost no start at all – this year, but Whitney Field had plenty of action Sunday afternoon, heading into the final days of the spring season.
The club, which dates back to 1882, played host to the finals of the U.S. Polo Association Constitution Cup, a tournament that had run over the past two weeks, and the Winship's Warriors squad was in top form, taking an immediate lead and rolling to a 10.5-3 win over Peach Tree/Soleada.
In action for the victors were Trevor Niznik, Jack Whitman, Ruben Coscia and (identical 16-year-old twins) Reagan and Robyn Leitner.
Comprising the opposition were Ariana Gravinese, Marcos Onetta, Dennys Santana and Randy Rizor.
The season has been "absolutely" abbreviated, in the words of Tiger Kneece, Aiken Polo Club's manager. He noted that the USPA issued a ban until May 15, so the club started practice May 16.
"Normally, we would have started up like March 31 for Pacers and Polo, and ... at one point, we didn't know if we were going to be able to get it off at all, and we were also having to go by our local and state government agencies ... We missed quite a bit this year."
One more week of action is on tap, with a doubleheader set for Sunday at 3 p.m., he noted. "If it would have been a normal year, we'd have had an eight-week Sunday on Whitney Field season, and it would've ended today, but because we missed so many weeks, we extended it one more week, so we will go through next Sunday."
Sunday's activities also included a post-game tribute in memory of one of the polo club's Dr. Grayson Brown, of Evans, Georgia. Brown, an equine veterinarian, joined the club in 1980 and was largely known for his work through Martinez Animal Hospital, which he founded with Dr. James Wilkes.
A variety of friends and family members shared thoughts and favorite memories at the close of Sunday's gathering and offered a toast with bottles of Dos Equis, his favorite beer. Brown, a native of Kingstree, died May 8 in Evans at age 78.
Summer-style heat will mean a break until mid-September. Among the club's major sponsors are Taylor BMW, The Willcox, Fresh Market, Aiken Saddlery, Aiken County Farm Supply, Frankly Vodka and Enviroscape.