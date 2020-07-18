S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s comments on school reopening plans in the fall was met with mostly positive reactions from local lawmakers.
Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, said, “It is imperative our children return to school on a full-time basis.”
“Of course, parents need to make the best choice for their child and if they prefer online learning, they should utilize that option,” Taylor added.
Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, agreed, saying that he supports the premise of students being back in class. However, Blackwell thinks that the plans for students should be up to the local school boards and administrations.
“What works for one district may not work for all of them,” Blackwell said.
Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta, said he knows there are lots of kids that live at homes without internet access, which makes learning almost impossible.
Hixon also mentioned his concern for the “thousands of lost children” that have been unaccounted for since the public schools shut down in the spring.
“Also, kids being at home has caused hardships because parents have to stay home or find childcare or pay for a daycare,” Hixon said.
For their mental health, Taylor said children are better off attending classes.
“Child psychologists have stressed the need for children to be back in school,” Taylor said.
In contrast, S.C. Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, opposed McMaster’s decision, calling it “premature” and saying it doesn’t “give enough weight to the health and safety of South Carolinians, and the impact on their daily lives.
“South Carolina’s schools should only be opened when we know for certain it is safe for our students, teachers, and everyone who works in our education system to return,” Setzler said.
Speaking about Aiken County's current plan to return to school, Sen. Tom Young, R-Aiken, said, "For many children, going to school to receive in-class instruction from a dedicated teacher and to interact with other children is critical so getting all kids back in school for five days a week when it is safe to do so for students, teachers, staff, and parents is very important to families, our state, and our society as a whole."