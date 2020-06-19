Following multiple complaints from within the community, Aiken police will be issuing fines to drivers with modified mufflers that cause loud noises or a general nuisance.
The amount of vehicle noise as well as excessive exhaust complaints have significantly increased over the last couple of months, Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.
The department has received calls for “shots fired” or general noise complaints within the city for noise generated by mufflers.
"There’s one particular vehicle around town when it backfires or the engine compresses it really sounds like gunfire," Mahoney said. "There’s also some vehicles around that have been modified to produce a very high-pitch noise and also have been modified to produce excessive amounts of exhaust fumes."
Officers will be enforcing state law code 56-05-5020, with a fine amount of $155.
The law reads as follows:
"Every motor vehicle shall at all times be equipped with a muffler in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise and annoying smoke and no person shall use a muffler cutout, bypass or similar device upon a motor vehicle upon a highway. The engine and power mechanism of every motor vehicle shall be so equipped and adjusted as to prevent the escape of excessive fumes and smoke."
Public Safety's enforcement is not meant to address vehicles that are properly equipped, Mahoney said.
"These are the types of issues that affect the quality of life for everyone around," Mahoney said. "We would prefer if everybody was in compliance with state laws and we didn’t have to write any tickets."
Citizens can file noise or nuisance complaints to the public safety department through its dispatch number at (803) 642-7740.
Public Safety urges drivers to check state and local laws prior to altering a vehicle in any way.