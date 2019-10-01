The Aiken Department of Public Safety will begin increasing patrols in high-collision areas this week as part of a traffic safety incentive.
Areas with increased patrols include Silver Bluff Road, Whiskey Road, Pine Log Road, Richland Avenue, University Parkway and Rutland Drive.
Capt. Craig Burgess said the department has received a police services grant by the South Carolina Department of Public Safety for the past two years.
Part of the grant is specifically targeted with reducing collisions, injury and fatality statistics related to collisions, Burgess said.
The grant helps pay for two officers' salaries, a vehicle and its equipment.
"Their focus has always been to address our high collision locations," Burgess said.
Burgess said the grant also has an educational side. In addition to increasing patrol, public safety will also publish public service announcements on its Facebook page in an effort to educate drivers on the dangers of bad driving habits.
Burgess urges drivers to put down electronic devices while driving to pay more attention while on the road.
"As always, all drivers should follow law and traffic regulations but, most importantly, drive with regard for the other on the roadways," Burgess said.