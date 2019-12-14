As the holiday season continues, the Aiken Department of Public Safety has some important tips to practice and resources available to enjoy a happy and safe holidays.
Lt. Jennifer Hayes, with Aiken Public Safety, said the Aiken area does not appear to have a spike in break-ins during the holiday season, November to December; however, that doesn't mean residents shouldn't take precautions to avoid being a target for theft.
One of the most common mistakes that residents make to appear as a target is leaving empty boxes of recently gifted or purchased items by the side of the street, Hayes said.
"That's just a huge red flag for people who are just going around looking for a target-rich environment," she said.
Public Safety recommends breaking down those boxes and placing them inside a trash can, preferably just before the trash is picked up.
Hayes encourages recipients of electronics to write down serial numbers.
The only way public safety can register electronic items as stolen is to have a serial number that matches the reportedly stolen item.
"If someone in another jurisdiction runs these numbers, it will come back to us as stolen," Hayes said.
Hayes also advises people against advertising that they will be away for a long period of time.
This could include posting on social media or stating on a voicemail that you will be gone.
If a resident plans to leave for an extend time, public safety advises homeowners to set lights on timers, have someone check on the house and pick up the mail, and to have someone maintain the yard.
Public safety does offer a house check/watch system.
For residents within Aiken city limits, public safety will drive by a residence twice a week to check on a house.
"For a week or two, I think it's beneficial to people because we'll drive by to check if windows have been broken out, doors aren't open, or that there's anything odd looking with the house," Hayes said.
The service is free to all Aiken area residents.
To sign up for the house check, call public safety at 803-642-7620.