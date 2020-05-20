The Aiken Department of Public Safety is seeking any information relating to a shooting on Tuesday night that killed an Augusta man.
Public Safety responded to Colony Woods Apartments at 811 Laurens St. NW in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers found one victim, 35-year-old Eugene A. Simpkins of Augusta, with a gunshot wound.
Emergency Management Services responded to the scene. However, Simpkins was pronounced dead a short time later.
Simpkins, who was visiting a friend, was sitting outside in front of an apartment when an unknown vehicle drove by and fired multiple shots, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said Tuesday night.
Anyone with information related to the shooting should call Aiken Department of Public Safety at (803) 642-7620 or Midlands Crimestoppers at (888) 274-6372.
Callers can remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward up to $1,000.
Phone tip: Call toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: Go to the Midlands Crime-stoppers website at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device