Local law enforcement is looking for suspects involved in two armed robberies Wednesday.
According to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release, two black male suspects wearing masks and armed with firearms entered the Gulf Gas Station located off Pine Log Road around 9:30 p.m. and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspects fled toward Storm Branch Road before deputies arrived on the scene, the news release states.
Around 9:50 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General located at 1332 Williston Road for reports of an armed robbery.
The victims reported three black male suspects had entered the store wearing masks and armed with firearms and demanded money from the clerk.
Customers in the store were told to get on the ground while at gunpoint, the report reads. One suspect stole a purse from a customer and another took an undetermined amount of money from the register.
The three suspects fled the area prior to deputies arriving on the scene.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information on this case or the whereabouts of these suspects to contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811.
Information can be provided anonymously though Midlands CrimeStoppers. A tip could earn a reward up to $1,000.